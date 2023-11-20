Monday's contest between the Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) and Richmond Spiders (2-1) squaring off at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 81-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

The game has no line set.

Richmond vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Ocean Center

Richmond vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 81, Richmond 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-10.5)

Colorado (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.7

Richmond Performance Insights

With 68.9 points scored per game and 67.8 points conceded last season, Richmond was 249th in the country offensively and 105th defensively.

The Spiders collected 30.5 rebounds per game and conceded 32.3 boards last season, ranking 258th and 265th, respectively, in college basketball.

Richmond was 249th in the country in assists (12.2 per game) last year.

Last year, the Spiders were 112th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.9 per game) and 240th in 3-point percentage (33.0%).

Last season, Richmond was 230th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and 118th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.9%).

Richmond attempted 55.9% of its shots from inside the arc, and 44.1% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 66.8% of Richmond's baskets were 2-pointers, and 33.2% were 3-pointers.

