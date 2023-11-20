The Richmond Spiders (2-1) and the No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at Ocean Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Richmond vs. Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond Betting Records & Stats

Richmond put together an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Colorado (14-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 36.7% of the time, 10% more often than Richmond (11-19-0) last season.

Richmond vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 68.9 138.8 67.8 134.9 136.7 Colorado 69.9 138.8 67.1 134.9 138.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

Last year, the Spiders put up 68.9 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed.

Richmond had an 8-5 record against the spread and an 11-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Richmond vs. Colorado Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 11-19-0 14-16-0 Colorado 14-16-0 13-17-0

Richmond vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond Colorado 12-4 Home Record 13-5 1-11 Away Record 2-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.