Richmond vs. Colorado: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Richmond Spiders (2-1) and the No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at Ocean Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Richmond vs. Colorado Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Richmond Betting Records & Stats
- Richmond put together an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.
- Colorado (14-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 36.7% of the time, 10% more often than Richmond (11-19-0) last season.
Richmond vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Richmond
|68.9
|138.8
|67.8
|134.9
|136.7
|Colorado
|69.9
|138.8
|67.1
|134.9
|138.6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Richmond Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Spiders put up 68.9 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed.
- Richmond had an 8-5 record against the spread and an 11-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Richmond vs. Colorado Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Richmond
|11-19-0
|14-16-0
|Colorado
|14-16-0
|13-17-0
Richmond vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Richmond
|Colorado
|12-4
|Home Record
|13-5
|1-11
|Away Record
|2-9
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|2-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|70.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.3
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.4
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.