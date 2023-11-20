If you reside in Roanoke County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lord Botetourt High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20

6:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Faith Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 20

6:30 PM ET on November 20 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westover Christian Academy at Faith Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 20

6:30 PM ET on November 20 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Halifax County High School at William Fleming High School