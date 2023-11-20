Monday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-1) at Cassell Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-55 and heavily favors Virginia Tech to take home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 20.

In their last time out, the Hokies won on Thursday 105-36 over Houston Christian.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 78, UNC Greensboro 55

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hokies outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game last season (posting 72.4 points per game, 51st in college basketball, and allowing 57.8 per outing, 32nd in college basketball) and had a +528 scoring differential.

With 68.9 points per game in ACC action, Virginia Tech tallied 3.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (72.4 PPG).

Offensively the Hokies played better at home last season, scoring 75.5 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, Virginia Tech surrendered 53.2 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 61.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.