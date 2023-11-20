The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is set at 124.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -2.5 124.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

The Cavaliers' record against the spread last season was 12-18-0.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter last year, Virginia finished with a record of 18-3 (85.7%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cavaliers have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Wisconsin covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

The Badgers had a record of 5-6, a 45.5% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers last season.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 124.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 124.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 19 63.3% 67.8 133.1 60.5 124.1 128.7 Wisconsin 15 51.7% 65.3 133.1 63.6 124.1 129.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Virginia vs Wisconsin Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cavaliers put up just 4.2 more points per game (67.8) than the Badgers gave up (63.6).

Virginia went 9-10 against the spread and 18-3 overall last season when scoring more than 63.6 points.

The Badgers put up just 4.8 more points per game last year (65.3) than the Cavaliers gave up to opponents (60.5).

When it scored more than 60.5 points last season, Wisconsin went 11-10 against the spread and 14-8 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-18-0 10-15 15-15-0 Wisconsin 13-16-0 7-6 14-15-0

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Wisconsin 15-1 Home Record 11-6 6-5 Away Record 6-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.