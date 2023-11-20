The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Virginia went 14-1 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Badgers ranked 302nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 298th.

Last year, the 67.8 points per game the Cavaliers recorded were only 4.2 more points than the Badgers gave up (63.6).

Virginia went 18-3 last season when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points below the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

Wisconsin went 13-4 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Badgers ranked 317th.

The Badgers' 65.3 points per game last year were just 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed.

Wisconsin had a 14-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Virginia averaged 2.9 more points per game (68.6) than it did in away games (65.7).

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 64.6.

In terms of three-point shooting, Virginia fared worse in home games last year, averaging 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage away from home.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than away (67.3).

The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 71 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Wisconsin sunk fewer trifectas away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) too.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Florida W 73-70 Spectrum Center 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule