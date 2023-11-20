How to Watch Virginia vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Badgers allowed to opponents.
- Virginia went 14-1 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Badgers ranked 302nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Cavaliers finished 298th.
- Last year, the Cavaliers averaged 67.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up.
- When Virginia put up more than 63.6 points last season, it went 18-3.
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.
- Last season, Wisconsin had a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.
- The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 297th.
- The Badgers scored only 4.8 more points per game last year (65.3) than the Cavaliers gave up (60.5).
- Wisconsin had a 14-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia scored 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged away from home (65.7).
- The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (64.6).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Virginia fared worse when playing at home last year, averaging 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage in away games.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.
- At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).
- Wisconsin made more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Florida
|W 73-70
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
