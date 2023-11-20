The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Virginia had a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Badgers ranked 302nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 298th.

Last year, the Cavaliers recorded only 4.2 more points per game (67.8) than the Badgers allowed (63.6).

Virginia went 18-3 last season when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers shot 41.4% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Wisconsin had a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 297th.

The Badgers' 65.3 points per game last year were just 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.

Wisconsin went 14-6 last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia scored 68.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.6 in road games.

Virginia averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was one fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.6, 38.2%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (67.3).

The Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 71 on the road.

At home, Wisconsin sunk 8.5 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Florida W 73-70 Spectrum Center 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule