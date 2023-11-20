The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) will host the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Virginia had a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Badgers finished 302nd.

Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 67.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up.

When Virginia totaled more than 63.6 points last season, it went 18-3.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers shot 41.4% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Wisconsin had a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Badgers ranked 317th.

The Badgers scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, only 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.

Wisconsin had a 14-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.6 away from home.

In home games, Virginia made one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (7.6). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (38.2%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.

At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).

Wisconsin knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Florida W 73-70 Spectrum Center 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule