How to Watch Virginia vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) will host the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Virginia had a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Badgers finished 302nd.
- Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 67.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up.
- When Virginia totaled more than 63.6 points last season, it went 18-3.
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers shot 41.4% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Wisconsin had a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Badgers ranked 317th.
- The Badgers scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, only 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.
- Wisconsin had a 14-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
- The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.6 away from home.
- In home games, Virginia made one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (7.6). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (38.2%).
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.
- At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).
- Wisconsin knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Florida
|W 73-70
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
