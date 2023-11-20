The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Virginia Stats Insights

Last season, the Cavaliers had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Badgers' opponents knocked down.

Virginia went 14-1 when it shot better than 44.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Badgers ranked 302nd.

Last year, the Cavaliers averaged 67.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers allowed.

Virginia went 18-3 last season when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Virginia posted 2.9 more points per game (68.6) than it did in road games (65.7).

The Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.6).

When it comes to three-pointers, Virginia performed worse when playing at home last year, making 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage when playing on the road.

