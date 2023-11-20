Monday's contest at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) taking on the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on November 20. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 victory for Virginia, who are favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 74, Wisconsin 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-8.8)

Virginia (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.4

Virginia Performance Insights

Virginia was 276th in the nation in points scored (67.8 per game) and sixth-best in points allowed (60.5) last year.

The Cavaliers were 298th in college basketball in rebounds per game (29.6) and 53rd in rebounds allowed (29.0) last year.

Virginia was 24th-best in the nation in assists (15.7 per game) last season.

The Cavaliers were 256th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and 132nd in 3-point percentage (35.0%) last year.

Virginia gave up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 165th and 205th, respectively, in college basketball.

Virginia attempted 64.4% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.6% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 72.3% of Virginia's baskets were 2-pointers, and 27.7% were 3-pointers.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

Offensively, Wisconsin scored 65.3 points per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 63.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (30th-ranked).

The Badgers were 302nd in the country with 29.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 283rd with 32.7 rebounds allowed per game.

Wisconsin ranked 300th in college basketball with 11.6 dimes per contest.

The Badgers were top-25 last season in turnovers, best in college basketball with 8.0 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 238th with 11.3 forced turnovers per contest.

With 7.9 threes per game, the Badgers ranked 112th in the nation. They owned a 34.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

Last year Wisconsin allowed 6.2 three-pointers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 31.6% (58th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Wisconsin took 59.8% two-pointers (accounting for 66.8% of the team's baskets) and 40.2% three-pointers (33.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.