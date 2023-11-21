Top 76ers vs. Cavaliers Players to Watch - November 21
Wells Fargo Center is where the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) and Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) will square off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Tyrese Maxey is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
76ers' Last Game
The 76ers won their most recent game versus the Nets, 121-99, on Sunday. Joel Embiid was their leading scorer with 32 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Joel Embiid
|32
|12
|9
|0
|1
|1
|Tyrese Maxey
|25
|2
|10
|0
|0
|6
|De'Anthony Melton
|21
|5
|1
|3
|0
|4
Cavaliers' Last Game
In their previous game, the Cavaliers defeated the Nuggets on Sunday, 121-109. Their leading scorer was Darius Garland with 26 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Darius Garland
|26
|3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Craig Porter Jr.
|21
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Evan Mobley
|16
|10
|5
|0
|2
|0
76ers vs Cavaliers Additional Info
76ers Players to Watch
- Embiid posts 31 points, 10.3 boards and 7 assists per contest, making 54.7% of shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Maxey is averaging 30.3 points, 6.3 assists and 6.7 boards per contest.
- Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 19.7 points, 4.7 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 66.7% from the field (ninth in NBA) and 54.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 19 points, 4 boards and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 31.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- De'Anthony Melton's numbers on the season are 8 points, 3 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 30.8% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mobley averages 19 points, 11.7 boards and 2.3 assists, making 48.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Donovan Mitchell's averages on the season are 35 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making 54.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 4 treys per game.
- Max Strus gets the Cavaliers 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- The Cavaliers receive 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per game from Caris LeVert.
- The Cavaliers receive 13 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per game from Isaac Okoro.
