MAC rivals will clash when the Buffalo Bulls (3-8) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan?

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Buffalo 28, Eastern Michigan 17

Buffalo 28, Eastern Michigan 17 Buffalo has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Bulls have played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Eastern Michigan has been listed as the underdog six times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, the Eagles have been at least a +170 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (-5)



Buffalo (-5) Buffalo is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bulls have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 5-5-0 this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (36)



Over (36) This season, seven of Buffalo's 11 games have gone over Tuesday's total of 36 points.

In the Eastern Michigan's 11 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Tuesday's total of 36.

The total for the contest of 36 is 5.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Buffalo (21.8 points per game) and Eastern Michigan (20 points per game).

Splits Tables

Buffalo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 49.9 49.2 Implied Total AVG 29.9 29.2 30.5 ATS Record 5-6-0 1-4-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-2 1-4

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 44.3 46.8 Implied Total AVG 27.5 24.6 30.4 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 4-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-1 0-5

