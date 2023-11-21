There is high school basketball competition in Chesapeake County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Denbigh High School at Great Bridge High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 21

5:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Western Branch High School