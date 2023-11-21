The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when they host the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (4-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Dukes have won four games in a row.

James Madison vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

TV: CBS Sports Network

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Salukis averaged.

James Madison compiled a 16-3 straight up record in games it shot above 42.0% from the field.

The Salukis ranked 345th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Dukes ranked 30th.

The Dukes put up 19.1 more points per game last year (80.5) than the Salukis allowed (61.4).

James Madison went 20-9 last season when it scored more than 61.4 points.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

James Madison scored 86.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 away.

At home, the Dukes gave up 65.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.8).

James Madison knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than away (33.1%).

James Madison Upcoming Schedule