Tuesday's contest at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has the James Madison Dukes (4-0) squaring off against the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) at 6:00 PM (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a victory for James Madison by a score of 83-78, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

James Madison vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

James Madison vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 83, Southern Illinois 78

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Southern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-5.5)

James Madison (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.0

James Madison Performance Insights

James Madison was lifted by its offense last year, as it ranked 14th-best in the nation by putting up 80.5 points per game. It ranked 118th in college basketball in points allowed (68.1 per contest).

Last year the Dukes pulled down 34.8 rebounds per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.7 rebounds per contest (148th-ranked).

James Madison dished out 13.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 150th in the country.

The Dukes ranked 15th-best in the nation by forcing 15.5 turnovers per game. They ranked 265th in college basketball by averaging 12.7 turnovers per contest.

With 8.0 three-pointers per game, the Dukes were 104th in college basketball. They had a 35.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 132nd in college basketball.

With 6.8 threes conceded per game, James Madison ranked 128th in the nation. It gave up a 31.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 37th in college basketball.

James Madison attempted 38.4 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.8% of the shots it attempted (and 71.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.8 three-pointers per contest, which were 37.2% of its shots (and 28.2% of the team's buckets).

