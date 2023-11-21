James Madison vs. Southern Illinois November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) will meet the James Madison Dukes (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
James Madison vs. Southern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
James Madison Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrence Edwards: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Takal Molson: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mezie Offurum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Vado Morse: 12 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Johnson: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
James Madison vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Illinois Rank
|Southern Illinois AVG
|James Madison AVG
|James Madison Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|80.5
|14th
|12th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|118th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8
|104th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
