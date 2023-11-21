Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Montgomery County, Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Montgomery County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carroll County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Elliston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blacksburg High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
