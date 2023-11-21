Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newport News County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Newport News County, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newport News County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Denbigh High School at Great Bridge High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Peninsula Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Newport News, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.