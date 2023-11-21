We have high school basketball competition in Page County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Page County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Waynesboro High School at Page County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Shenandoah, VA

Shenandoah, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverheads High School at Luray High School