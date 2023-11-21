Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Prince William County, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jackson-Reed High School at Patriot High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Gar-Field High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Stafford, VA

Stafford, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Freedom High School - Woodbridge

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakefield High School at Woodbridge Senior High School