The Morgan State Bears (2-3) will aim to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Radford Highlanders (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, airing at 12:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Radford vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Radford vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Radford Moneyline Morgan State Moneyline BetMGM Radford (-12.5) 140.5 -1100 +675 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Radford (-12.5) 139.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Radford vs. Morgan State Betting Trends

Radford has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

This season, games featuring the Highlanders have gone over the point total twice.

Morgan State has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Bears games have gone over the point total twice this season.

