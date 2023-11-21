Tuesday's contest features the Radford Highlanders (2-3) and the Morgan State Bears (2-3) matching up at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-70 win for heavily favored Radford according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on November 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Radford vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Radford vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 80, Morgan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. Morgan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-10.2)

Radford (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Radford is 3-1-0 against the spread, while Morgan State's ATS record this season is 0-3-0. A total of two out of the Highlanders' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Bears' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 68.6 points per game (278th in college basketball) and allowing 68.8 (156th in college basketball).

Radford wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. It is collecting 34.2 rebounds per game (175th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.0 per outing.

Radford connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (253rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.0 on average.

The Highlanders rank 277th in college basketball by averaging 87.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 179th in college basketball, allowing 87.5 points per 100 possessions.

Radford has committed 4.8 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.2 (302nd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.4 (332nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.