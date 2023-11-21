The Morgan State Bears (1-1) meet the Radford Highlanders (0-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. This clash will start at 12:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Radford vs. Morgan State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Radford Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Radford Top Players (2022-23)

  • DaQuan Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josiah Jeffers: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bryan Antoine: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Archer: 7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Shaquan Jules: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morgan State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Burke: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Malik Miller: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kameron Hobbs: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lewis Djonkam: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Will Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Radford vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Radford Rank Radford AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank
235th 69.3 Points Scored 74.9 98th
40th 64.8 Points Allowed 72.3 245th
251st 30.6 Rebounds 31.4 201st
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.6 266th
281st 11.8 Assists 15.5 29th
99th 11.0 Turnovers 15.7 360th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.