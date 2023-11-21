How to Watch Richmond vs. UNLV on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Richmond Spiders (2-2) face the UNLV Rebels (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Richmond vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Richmond went 11-3 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Spiders were the 258th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 109th.
- The Spiders scored an average of 68.9 points per game last year, just 1.1 fewer points than the 70 the Rebels gave up.
- Richmond put together an 8-4 record last season in games it scored more than 70 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
- The Spiders conceded fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (77.7) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Richmond sunk fewer treys on the road (8 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (33.9%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Siena
|W 90-48
|Robins Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 68-61
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/20/2023
|Colorado
|L 64-59
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Queens
|-
|Robins Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.