Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Roanoke County, Virginia, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lord Botetourt High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blacksburg High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin County High School at Cave Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alleghany High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
