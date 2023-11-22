Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others are listed when the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +102)

The 28.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Wednesday is 1.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (29.7).

His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +134) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Jaylen Brown is putting up 24.7 points per game, 2.2 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Brown has collected 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

He drains 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -196)

Kristaps Porzingis' 20.7 points per game are 2.2 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 7.5).

Porzingis has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -139)

The 24.5 points Antetokounmpo scores per game are 4.0 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).

Antetokounmpo has dished out three assists per game, which is 1.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 24.5 points prop total set for Damian Lillard on Wednesday is 2.0 more than his scoring average on the season (22.5).

His per-game rebound average of six is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Lillard has averaged 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Lillard's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

