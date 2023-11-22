George Mason vs. American Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 22
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Bender Arena has the George Mason Patriots (5-0) taking on the American Eagles (1-3) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-62 win, heavily favoring George Mason.
The Patriots' last contest on Saturday ended in an 83-63 win against Robert Morris.
George Mason vs. American Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
George Mason vs. American Score Prediction
- Prediction: George Mason 73, American 62
Other A-10 Predictions
George Mason Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (two).
- George Mason has three wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
George Mason 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 165) on November 15
- 84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 219) on November 9
- 77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 227) on November 12
- 83-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 343) on November 18
George Mason Leaders
- Sonia Smith: 13.0 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Ta'Viyanna Habib: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Zahirah Walton: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Nekhu Mitchell: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%
- Kennedy Harris: 10.8 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)
George Mason Performance Insights
- The Patriots outscore opponents by 18.2 points per game (posting 80.0 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and conceding 61.8 per contest, 152nd in college basketball) and have a +91 scoring differential.
