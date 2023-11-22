You can see player prop bet odds for LaMelo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and other players on the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -130)
  • Wednesday's over/under for Ball is 28.5 points. That's 14.2 more than his season average of 14.3.
  • He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Ball's season-long assist average -- nine per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (9.5).
  • Ball has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +104) 0.5 (Over: -263)
  • Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.8 lower than Wednesday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average of 5.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).
  • Hayward averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
  • Hayward has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -128)
  • The 22.3 points Kuzma scores per game are 1.2 less than his prop total on Wednesday.
  • His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (6.5).
  • Kuzma's assist average -- two -- is 1.5 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).
  • Kuzma, at 1.7 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
10.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +132)
  • Wednesday's points prop bet for Tyus Jones is 10.5 points. That's 3.2 fewer than his season average of 13.7.
  • He has collected 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (2.5).
  • Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (5.5).
  • Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

