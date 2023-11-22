You can see player prop bet odds for LaMelo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and other players on the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT2

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -130)

Wednesday's over/under for Ball is 28.5 points. That's 14.2 more than his season average of 14.3.

He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Ball's season-long assist average -- nine per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (9.5).

Ball has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +104) 0.5 (Over: -263)

Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.8 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 5.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Hayward averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Hayward has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 22.3 points Kuzma scores per game are 1.2 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- two -- is 1.5 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

Kuzma, at 1.7 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +132)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Tyus Jones is 10.5 points. That's 3.2 fewer than his season average of 13.7.

He has collected 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (5.5).

Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

