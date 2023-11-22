In the upcoming matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Jalen Chatfield to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Chatfield scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Chatfield has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 66 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.7 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Chatfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:16 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:32 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:23 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:57 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

