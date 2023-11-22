How to Watch James Madison vs. Fresno State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 22 James Madison Dukes (5-0) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when squaring off against the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, airing at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
James Madison vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Princeton vs Old Dominion (4:00 PM ET | November 22)
- South Dakota State vs Southern Miss (8:00 PM ET | November 22)
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- In games James Madison shoots better than 43% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Dukes sit at 135th.
- The Dukes record 91.4 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 72.3 the Bulldogs allow.
- When James Madison scores more than 72.3 points, it is 5-0.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- James Madison posted 86.4 points per game last season at home, which was 11.5 more points than it averaged on the road (74.9).
- At home, the Dukes surrendered 5.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than on the road (70.8).
- Looking at three-pointers, James Madison fared better at home last year, making 9.4 threes per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in road games.
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Howard
|W 107-86
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/17/2023
|Radford
|W 76-73
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 82-76
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/3/2023
|Keystone
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
