The No. 22 James Madison Dukes (5-0) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when squaring off against the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, airing at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

James Madison vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43%).

In games James Madison shoots better than 43% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Dukes sit at 135th.

The Dukes record 91.4 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 72.3 the Bulldogs allow.

When James Madison scores more than 72.3 points, it is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

James Madison posted 86.4 points per game last season at home, which was 11.5 more points than it averaged on the road (74.9).

At home, the Dukes surrendered 5.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than on the road (70.8).

Looking at three-pointers, James Madison fared better at home last year, making 9.4 threes per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule