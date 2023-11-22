The No. 22 James Madison Dukes (5-0) are favored (-2.5) to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network. The point total is set at 150.5 for the matchup.

James Madison vs. Fresno State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -2.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison and its opponents have gone over 150.5 combined points in three of four games this season.

The average total in James Madison's matchups this year is 175.2, 24.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Dukes' ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.

James Madison has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Dukes have played as a favorite of -145 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from James Madison, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

James Madison vs. Fresno State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 150.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 150.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 11 39.3% 80.5 144.2 68.1 133.8 147.5 Fresno State 3 10.7% 63.7 144.2 65.7 133.8 129.3

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

The 91.4 points per game the Dukes average are 19.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (72.3).

James Madison is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 72.3 points.

James Madison vs. Fresno State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 17-11-0 13-7 14-14-0 Fresno State 11-17-0 8-12 13-15-0

James Madison vs. Fresno State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

James Madison Fresno State 11-3 Home Record 7-7 8-6 Away Record 4-9 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

