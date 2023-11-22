The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) will meet the Princeton Tigers (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Princeton Game Information

Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Dericko Williams: 6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Princeton Top Players (2022-23)

Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Old Dominion vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG Princeton AVG Princeton Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 75.5 85th 64th 66.2 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 40th 34.7 Rebounds 35.6 20th 25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 342nd 5.3 3pt Made 8.5 60th 341st 10.6 Assists 13.3 157th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

