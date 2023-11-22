Old Dominion vs. Princeton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Princeton Tigers (4-0) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Chartway Arena as 4-point favorites. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 134 in the matchup.
Old Dominion vs. Princeton Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Chartway Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Princeton
|-4
|134
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Monarchs Betting Records & Stats
- Old Dominion played 15 games last season that ended with more than 134 points.
- The Monarchs had a 133.1-point average over/under in their outings last year, 0.9 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Monarchs' record against the spread last season was 16-13-1.
- Old Dominion was underdogs in 14 games last season and won seven (50%) of those contests.
- The Monarchs had a record of 1-5 when they were set as an underdog of +175 or more by oddsmakers last season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Monarchs have a 36.4% chance to win.
Old Dominion vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 134
|2022-23 % of Games Over 134
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Princeton
|23
|76.7%
|75.5
|142.4
|68.5
|134.7
|142.9
|Old Dominion
|15
|50%
|66.9
|142.4
|66.2
|134.7
|133.9
Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends
- The Monarchs' 66.9 points per game last year were just 1.6 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- Old Dominion put together a 12-3 ATS record and a 13-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.5 points.
Old Dominion vs. Princeton Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 4+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Princeton
|16-13-1
|5-7-1
|16-12-2
|Old Dominion
|16-13-1
|3-3
|12-18-0
Old Dominion vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Princeton
|Old Dominion
|11-3
|Home Record
|12-4
|7-4
|Away Record
|6-5
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|6-4-1
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-1
|81.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.9
|72.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.9
|8-2-2
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-10-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
