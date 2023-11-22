How to Watch Purdue vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken five games in a row.
Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
- Purdue is 4-0 when it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 222nd.
- The Boilermakers score 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).
- Purdue has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 35.1% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
- Marquette has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.1% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 276th.
- The Golden Eagles' 80.4 points per game are 19.8 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers allow.
- Marquette has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.4 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue scored 76.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in away games (67.3).
- The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).
- When playing at home, Purdue sunk 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (32%).
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette scored 83.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.7 away.
- The Golden Eagles gave up fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
- At home, Marquette drained 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (34.8%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|W 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|W 71-64
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|W 71-69
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|W 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
