How to Watch Radford vs. Northern Colorado on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Radford Highlanders (3-3) battle the Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Radford vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- Radford is 2-2 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 150th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 112th.
- The Highlanders' 70.8 points per game are equal to what the Bears allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.8 points, Radford is 2-1.
Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Radford scored more points at home (72.5 per game) than away (65.9) last season.
- At home, the Highlanders conceded 62.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 65.4.
- At home, Radford sunk 6.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Radford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.6%) than on the road (35.2%) as well.
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ VCU
|L 73-50
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/17/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 76-73
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Morgan State
|W 82-72
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/26/2023
|Notre Dame (MD)
|-
|Dedmon Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
