Wednesday's game between the Radford Highlanders (3-3) and Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) squaring off at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 79-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Radford, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on November 22.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Radford vs. Northern Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Radford vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 79, Northern Colorado 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. Northern Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-12.1)

Radford (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Northern Colorado is 1-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Radford's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Bears are 2-1-0 and the Highlanders are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders' +9 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (249th in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per contest (164th in college basketball).

The 34.5 rebounds per game Radford accumulates rank 150th in the nation, 3.3 more than the 31.2 its opponents record.

Radford makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (203rd in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.4% from beyond the arc (85th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 26.3%.

Radford has committed 4.0 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.7 (275th in college basketball) while forcing 9.7 (324th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.