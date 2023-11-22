Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smyth County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Smyth County, Virginia. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Smyth County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion Senior High School at Fort Chiswell High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Max Meadows, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
