Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (7-8) are 2.5-point underdogs against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Warriors Score Prediction

  • Prediction: - Warriors 116 - Suns 115

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Warriors

  • Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-0.4)
  • Pick OU: Under (233.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 230.0
  • The Suns sport a 7-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-10-0 mark from the Warriors.
  • When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Phoenix (4-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Golden State (3-2) does as the underdog (60%).
  • Phoenix's games have gone over the total 71.4% of the time this season (10 out of 14), which is more often than Golden State's games have (eight out of 15).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Warriors are 2-4, while the Suns are 6-4 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

  • On offense, the Suns are putting up 117.3 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are giving up 114.9 points per contest at the other end (20th-ranked).
  • Phoenix is grabbing 44.1 boards per game this season (14th-ranked in NBA), and it has ceded just 41.5 rebounds per game (fourth-best).
  • The Suns are delivering 27 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2023-24.
  • So far this year, Phoenix is averaging 14.9 turnovers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (24th-ranked).
  • The Suns rank second-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.3%. They rank 11th in the league by draining 13.1 three-pointers per contest.

Warriors Performance Insights

  • The Warriors score 113.9 points per game and give up 113.5, making them 12th in the NBA on offense and 15th defensively.
  • Golden State is the fourth-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (47) and is ranked 20th in rebounds conceded (44.7).
  • At 27.4 assists per game, the Warriors are seventh in the league.
  • Golden State is 22nd in the league in turnovers per game (14.4) and 21st in turnovers forced (12.9).
  • The Warriors are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (14.4 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

