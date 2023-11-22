How to Watch Virginia vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) take on the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 268th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 163rd.
- The Cavaliers put up only 2.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Mountaineers allow (64.8).
- Virginia has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.
- West Virginia compiled a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cavaliers finished 297th.
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 76 points per game last year, 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
- West Virginia had an 11-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia posted 68.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 64.6.
- Virginia averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was one fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 38.2%).
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.6).
- At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 74.6.
- At home, West Virginia knocked down 7.8 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|L 73-65
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 70-57
|WVU Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|SMU
|L 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|St. John's
|-
|WVU Coliseum
