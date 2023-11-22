The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) hit the court against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

In games Virginia shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 164th.

The Cavaliers put up only 2.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Mountaineers give up (64.8).

Virginia has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

West Virginia went 17-6 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Mountaineers ranked 60th.

The Mountaineers' 76.0 points per game last year were 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.

When West Virginia allowed fewer than 67.8 points last season, it went 11-1.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (64.6).

Virginia made 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6, 38.2%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged away (71.6).

At home, the Mountaineers conceded 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.6.

At home, West Virginia sunk 7.8 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule