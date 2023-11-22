Virginia vs. West Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia vs. West Virginia matchup.
Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Virginia vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-9.5)
|120.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Virginia (-9.5)
|121.5
|-520
|+385
Virginia vs. West Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Virginia put together a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.
- The Cavaliers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.
- West Virginia went 17-15-0 ATS last year.
- In Mountaineers games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.
