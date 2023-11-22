Wednesday's contest that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) versus the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 67-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 22.

The matchup has no set line.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Virginia vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 67, West Virginia 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-8.6)

Virginia (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 125.4

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers have a +67 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 67.2 points per game, 295th in college basketball, and are allowing 53.8 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball.

Virginia grabs 31.4 rebounds per game (267th in college basketball), compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Virginia hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball) at a 38.6% rate (46th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make, shooting 28.2% from deep.

Virginia has committed 5.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging eight (12th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (129th in college basketball).

