How to Watch VMI vs. Air Force on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Air Force Falcons (4-2) welcome in the VMI Keydets (1-4) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
VMI vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
VMI Stats Insights
- The Keydets are shooting 46.5% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 38% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.
- VMI has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38% from the field.
- The Keydets are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 348th.
- The Keydets score an average of 75.2 points per game, 12 more points than the 63.2 the Falcons give up.
- VMI has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.
VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VMI put up more points at home (73.2 per game) than away (64.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Keydets allowed 4.9 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than away (77.5).
- Beyond the arc, VMI made fewer triples on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 74-64
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Dakota
|L 85-81
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/18/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 78-69
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/25/2023
|Clarks Summit
|-
|Cameron Hall
|11/29/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
