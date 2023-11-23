49ers vs. Seahawks: : Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
On Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field, the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) are 6.5-point underdogs in a home NFC West matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (7-3). The contest's over/under is listed at 43.
Before the 49ers square off against the Seahawks, check out their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting insights and trends for the Seahawks can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with 49ers.
49ers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Seattle Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-6.5)
|43
|-300
|+230
|FanDuel
|49ers (-7)
|42.5
|-295
|+240
Other Week 12 Odds
San Francisco vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: NBC
49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- So far this season, San Francisco has put together a 5-4-1 record against the spread.
- The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-3-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- San Francisco games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (40%).
- Seattle's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-5-0.
- Of 10 Seattle games so far this season, four have hit the over.
49ers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Brandon Aiyuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|64.5 (-115)
|-
|Jauan Jennings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15.5 (-118)
|-
|George Kittle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-118)
|-
|Christian McCaffrey
|-
|-
|74.5 (-111)
|-
|33.5 (-115)
|-
|Brock Purdy
|251.5 (-115)
|-
|9.5 (-110)
|-
|-
|-
|Deebo Samuel
|-
|-
|10.5 (-120)
|-
|46.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
