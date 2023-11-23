Going into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (7-3), the Washington Commanders (4-7) are keeping their eye on 10 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 4:30 PM on Thursday, November 23 at AT&T Stadium.

The Commanders' most recent outing ended in a 31-19 loss to the New York Giants.

The Cowboys faced the Carolina Panthers in their last outing, winning 33-10.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Antonio Gibson RB Toe Questionable Samuel Cosmi OT Chest Limited Participation In Practice Khaleke Hudson LB Back Questionable Efe Obada DE Tibia Out James Smith-Williams DE Hamstring Out Cody Barton LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice De'Jon Harris LB Quad Out Jartavius Martin DB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Emmanuel Forbes CB Elbow Out Alex Armah RB Hamstring Out

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status CeeDee Lamb WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Questionable Tyron Smith OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Jayron Kearse S Back Doubtful Michael Gallup WR Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Terence Steele OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: CBS

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders rank 12th in total yards per game (340.7), but they've been less productive defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 372.8 total yards surrendered per contest.

The Commanders have been sputtering on defense, ranking worst with 27.7 points allowed per game. They have been more productive on offense, regstering 21.5 points per contest (17th-ranked).

The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, allowing 258.5 passing yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 10th with 245 passing yards per contest.

Washington is compiling 95.7 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 114.3 rushing yards per contest (21st-ranked) on defense.

In terms of turnover margin, the Commanders are the worst team in the NFL this season. The team's margin comes in at -8, as they've forced 13 turnovers and committed 21.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-13.5)

Cowboys (-13.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600)

Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600) Total: 48.5 points

