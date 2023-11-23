The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) square off against a fellow NFC East opponent when they host the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Commanders Insights

The Commanders score 21.5 points per game, four more than the Cowboys allow (17.5).

The Commanders collect 340.7 yards per game, 74.4 more yards than the 266.3 the Cowboys allow.

Washington rushes for 95.7 yards per game, 13.5 fewer than the 109.2 Dallas allows per outing.

The Commanders have turned the ball over five more times (21 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Commanders Away Performance

The Commanders' average points scored in away games (23.8) is higher than their overall average (21.5). But their average points conceded in away games (23.8) is lower than overall (27.7).

The Commanders' average yards gained on the road (334.5) is lower than their overall average (340.7). But their average yards conceded in road games (398) is higher than overall (372.8).

On the road, Washington accumulates 239.7 passing yards per game and concedes 287.2. That's less than it gains overall (245), and more than it allows (258.5).

The Commanders' average rushing yards gained (94.8) and conceded (110.8) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 95.7 and 114.3, respectively.

On the road, the Commanders convert 35.7% of third downs and allow 30.9% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (37.3%) and allow (38.2%) overall.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at New England W 20-17 FOX 11/12/2023 at Seattle L 29-26 FOX 11/19/2023 New York L 31-19 FOX 11/23/2023 at Dallas - CBS 12/3/2023 Miami - FOX 12/17/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 12/24/2023 at New York - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.