How to Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) square off against a fellow NFC East opponent when they host the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: CBS
Commanders Insights
- The Commanders score 21.5 points per game, four more than the Cowboys allow (17.5).
- The Commanders collect 340.7 yards per game, 74.4 more yards than the 266.3 the Cowboys allow.
- Washington rushes for 95.7 yards per game, 13.5 fewer than the 109.2 Dallas allows per outing.
- The Commanders have turned the ball over five more times (21 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Commanders Away Performance
- The Commanders' average points scored in away games (23.8) is higher than their overall average (21.5). But their average points conceded in away games (23.8) is lower than overall (27.7).
- The Commanders' average yards gained on the road (334.5) is lower than their overall average (340.7). But their average yards conceded in road games (398) is higher than overall (372.8).
- On the road, Washington accumulates 239.7 passing yards per game and concedes 287.2. That's less than it gains overall (245), and more than it allows (258.5).
- The Commanders' average rushing yards gained (94.8) and conceded (110.8) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 95.7 and 114.3, respectively.
- On the road, the Commanders convert 35.7% of third downs and allow 30.9% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (37.3%) and allow (38.2%) overall.
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at New England
|W 20-17
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Seattle
|L 29-26
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|New York
|L 31-19
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|Miami
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
