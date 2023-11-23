On Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium, the Washington Commanders (4-7) are 11-point underdogs in a road NFC East matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (7-3). For this game, the over/under has been set at 48.5 points.

As the Cowboys prepare for this matchup against the Commanders, check out their recent betting trends and insights. The Commanders' recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Cowboys.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Other Week 12 Odds

Washington vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

Washington has five wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

This year, six of Washington's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Dallas has posted a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have two wins ATS (2-1) as an 11-point favorite or greater this year.

Dallas games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (60%).

