The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) square off against a fellow NFC East opponent when they host the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Cowboys vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The Cowboys are the bet in this matchup. They're favored by 7.0 more points in the model than BetMGM (20.5 to 13.5).

The Cowboys have an 88.9% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cowboys have won seven of the eight games they were favored on the moneyline this season (87.5%).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

This season, the Commanders have been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.

Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +550.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (-13.5)



Dallas (-13.5) The Cowboys have covered the spread seven times this season (7-3-0).

Dallas is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

The Commanders have registered a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) These teams average a combined 51.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than the over/under of 48.5 set for this game.

The Cowboys and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 3.3 less points per game than the point total of 48.5 set in this matchup.

Six of the Cowboys' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The Commanders have gone over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

Tony Pollard Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 59.0 3 20.9 0

Logan Thomas Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 40.9 3

