Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson has a difficult matchup in Week 12 (Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), playing the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are conceding the second-fewest passing yards in the league, 157.1 per game.

Dotson has recorded 383 receiving yards (34.8 per game) and four TDs, reeling in 37 balls out of 63 targets this year.

Dotson vs. the Cowboys

Dotson vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 2 GP / 57.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 57.5 REC YPG / REC TD No player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Dallas has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Dotson will play against the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Cowboys allow 157.1 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Cowboys have conceded 14 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 19th among NFL defenses.

Jahan Dotson Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)

Dotson Receiving Insights

In three of 11 games this season, Dotson has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Dotson has been targeted on 63 of his team's 442 passing attempts this season (14.3% target share).

He has been targeted 63 times, averaging 6.1 yards per target (106th in NFL).

Dotson has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 15.4% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Dotson has been targeted nine times in the red zone (19.1% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts).

Dotson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 108 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

